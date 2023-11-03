The Noida Police launched a special campaign against 10- and 15-year-old vehicles in a bid to curb the air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic Police, Anil Yadav, said that police seized as many as 175 10-and 15-year-old vehicles. He added that a fine was levied on owners of more than 7,000 vehicles for lacking have a fitness certificate or a pollution certificate.

Yadav told news agency ANI that the Noida Police launched this special campaign for 15 days under which action was taken against 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles. Follow Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates here Police also launched a crackdown on vehicles having no pollution certificate or fitness certificate. Sharing annual data on vehicle seizures, Yadav said, "In a year, 1,000 vehicles have been seized, 10,000 vehicle owners with no pollution certificate have been fined and 12,000 vehicle owners with no fitness certificate have been penalised." ALSO READ: Delhi air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal announces closure of schools as AQI worsens

The contribution to the pollution load from older vehicles can be disproportionately high. Automotive vehicles emit several pollutants depending upon the quality of the fuel they consume and engine efficiency.

Noida and other parts of Delhi-NCR have been witnessing toxic air quality as the winter season started approaching and farmers in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh began burning stubble or crop residue in their farms.

Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board's regional officer (Noida) Utsav Sharma said Thursday evening that provisions of the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III have been invoked in the region.

The air quality in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and other regions plummeted to the "severe plus" category on Friday morning. Several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have also reported hazardous air quality.

These cities include Hanumangarh (401), Bhiwadi (379), and Sri Ganganagar (390) in Rajasthan; Hisar (454), Fatehabad (410), Jind (456), Rohtak (427), Ballabgarh (390), Bahadurgarh (377), Sonepat (458), Kurukshetra (333), Karnal (345), Kaithal (369), Bhiwani (365), Faridabad (448), and Gurugram (366) in Haryana; and Ghaziabad (414), Baghpat (425), Meerut (375), Noida (436), and Greater Noida (478) in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)

