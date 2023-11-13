Air pollution news: Three Indian cities are included in the list of the world's 10 most polluted cities, according to Swiss group IQAir. Taking the number 1 position, Delhi is the most polluted Indian city and also took the top spot globally. As per IQAir, Delhi's air quality stood at 430. The ban on firecrackers was violated in several areas of Delhi as people celebrated Diwali on Sunday. Several were also seen gathering at the park of the locality for bursting crackers.

A thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital after people burst crackers on Diwali night, leading to heavy pollution all across the city, which is already battling with its deteriorating air quality.

As per IQAir, Kolkata city is the second Indian city in the world's most polluted list and took the fourth spot with AQI at 196. The third most polluted Indian city is Mumbai which ranked at number 9 in the world's most polluted list with an AQI of 156. The Bombay HC had permitted the busting of firecrackers only for 3 hours i.e. between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. However, the Supreme Court, in its November 7 order, emphasized a blanket ban on fireworks across all the states. As per SAFAR, The air quality of the Borivali area stood at 307, Kalanagar at 312, and Malad at 309. The AQI in Chembur was recorded at 334 and that of the Worli area was recorded at 134, as per SAFAR-India.

Vivek Chattopadhyaya, Principal Programme Manager, Air Pollution Control Cell, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) stated that the air pollution level has risen after the bursting of crackers, leading to a Very Poor air quality index in various areas. He calls for stringent control measures to be enforced throughout the city to combat the problem.

An AQI level of 400-500 impacts healthy people and is dangerous to those with existing diseases, while a level of 150-200 brings discomfort to people with asthma, lung and heart problems. Levels of 0-50 are considered good.

Top 10 cities in the world with high air pollution (AQI)

1. Delhi (430)

2. Lahore (384)

3. Baghdad (202)

4. Kolkata (196)

5. Karachi (182)

6. Dhaka (172)

7. Kuwait City (170)

8. Doha (158)

9. Mumbai (156)

10. Jakarta (151)

