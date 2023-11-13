Air pollution news: THESE 3 Indian cities are among world's 10 most polluted after Diwali | Full list here
Air pollution news: The bursting of firecrackers during Diwali has led to heavy pollution in several Indian cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
Air pollution news: Three Indian cities are included in the list of the world's 10 most polluted cities, according to Swiss group IQAir. Taking the number 1 position, Delhi is the most polluted Indian city and also took the top spot globally. As per IQAir, Delhi's air quality stood at 430. The ban on firecrackers was violated in several areas of Delhi as people celebrated Diwali on Sunday. Several were also seen gathering at the park of the locality for bursting crackers.