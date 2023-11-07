Breaking News
Air pollution: Offline classes up to Class 9 suspended in Noida schools till November 10
Apart from Noida, the school-closure order will also be applicable in the sub-divisions of Dadri and Jewar, which fall under the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.
Schools in Noida have been asked to suspended offline classes for students up to Class 9 till November 10, in view of the deteriorated air quality in the region, as per an official order issued on November 7.
