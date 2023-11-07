Schools in Noida have been asked to suspended offline classes for students up to Class 9 till November 10, in view of the deteriorated air quality in the region, as per an official order issued on November 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“All schools of the District Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to follow the implementation of the Graded Responses Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 order by discontinuing physical classes from pre-school to Class 9th up to November 10 and conduct lessons in online mode," an official order stated.

Apart from Noida, the order will also be applicable in the sub-divisions of Dadri and Jewar, which fall under the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Earlier, the Delhi government announced the suspension of offline classes for all students, except for those in Class 10 and 12, till November 10.

In Gurugram, which also comes under the national capital region (NCR), physical classes for students up till the fifth grade have been suspended till further orders.

The Delhi government has also decided to reintroduce the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme from November 13-20, in a bid to reduce vehicular emissions.

Earlier in the day, the overall air quality of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 399, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

Air quality at Delhi University was recorded at 461, while the airport at Terminal 3 noted an AQI of 433, Noida at 463, IIT Delhi at 416, and Gurugram at 369, as per SAFAR data at 7 a.m.

Areas like Pusa and Lodhi Road recorded AQI levels of 372 and 371, respectively, both categorized as 'very poor' category. As per Central Pollution Control Board data, AQI recorded at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium was 409.

(This is a developing story)

