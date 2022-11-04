The Supreme Court (SC) has agreed to hear a plea on 10 November seeking measures to curb worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR. A bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Bela M Trivedi posted the case for hearing on November 10 after an advocate mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, who filed the plea, told the bench that stubble burning has increased in Punjab.

"Parali burning has increased in Punjab. Even normal people can't walk in such a situation," Jha argued.

New Delhi is a city of about 20 million and the world's most polluted capital. It is wrapped in smog every winter as cold, heavy air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from burning of crop residues in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab ahead of the new crop season.

The plea sought direction to summon Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and directed them to personally take responsibility for no case of stubble-burning anywhere.

It sought direction for issuing fresh guidelines to all the States with respect to stubble burning. The plea asked to issue guidelines to each and every State to take necessary measures in order to reduce pollution including the installation of smog towers, plantation drives, affordable public transport, etc.

"Public at large is forced to inhale polluted air and the oxygen filled with smog. Despite the clear orders of this Court to stop stubble burning and construction causing air pollution, there is rampant pollution in the National Capital Territory and other places making it difficult for people to survive," said the plea adding that the situation is directly against the Right to life of people at large.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked that pollution is not Delhi's but North India's problem, urging the Centre to take specific steps to relieve the region from the problem. "Pollution is not just Delhi's but entire Northern India's problem. The Centre has to come forward and take specific steps so that the entire North India can be relieved from pollution. Air pollution is a North India problem. AAP, the Delhi government or the Punjab government are not solely responsible. Now is not the time for the blame game. There should not be politics over such a sensitive issue. I admit there is stubble burning in Punjab," Kejriwal said.

On 4 November, Delhi's AQI continued to remain in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day on Friday, as per data released by SAFAR or System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research. The overall AQI of Delhi jumped to 472. Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 562, and continued to remain in the 'severe' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 539 and continued to remain in the 'severe', as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

The petition said the AQI level on November 3 has been between 440 to 460 across Delhi which as per various sources "affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases". An AQI of 400 or higher is considered "severe," and it can affect both healthy people and those who already have illnesses, it said.

It sought direction for appointing a high-level committee under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge to tackle the air-pollution crisis due to stubble burning.

CM also said that primary schools in Delhi will be shut from 5 November till the pollution situation improves. Schools in Noida will also remain shut till 8 November.

The plea further urged that the schools, colleges, government and private offices to go virtual/online in order to protect the life of people at large. The advocate said that the pollution is caused because states like Punjab have failed to provide an alternative to the farmers against stubble burning to control pollution.

(With inputs from ANI)