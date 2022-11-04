Air Pollution: SC to hear plea on worsening situation in Delhi-NCR on 10 November3 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 01:20 PM IST
Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, who filed the plea, told the bench that stubble burning has increased in Punjab.
The Supreme Court (SC) has agreed to hear a plea on 10 November seeking measures to curb worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR. A bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Bela M Trivedi posted the case for hearing on November 10 after an advocate mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.