The Haryana government has ordered shutdown of all schools in till 17 November amid peaking air pollution levels.

The Harayana administration has banned construction activities till 17th November

It further advised govt and private offices to adopt work from home.

Yesterday, Delhi government has announced schools closure for a week, starting Monday and government offices will operate in work from home mode.

Further, the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced construction activities will not be allowed from 14 to 17 November.

He said that the state government is working on a proposal for lockdown in Delhi and will present it soon to the Supreme Court.

The air quality in the national capital and neighbouring areas plunged to the 'severe category' leaving Delhiites gasping for fresh air on Saturday morning.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), informed that the air quality index in the city is at 499 on Saturday thereby being in the 'severe category.'

The Supreme Court said the situation of pollution is so bad that people are wearing masks inside their houses.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said there are other reasons for pollution such as vehicular emissions, firecrackers and dust, and singling out stubble burning is not the solution.

The apex court also expressed concern that schools in the national capital have opened and children are being exposed to severe pollution conditions.

