Air pollution: Stubble-burning drop by 56% in Punjab, 40% in Haryana this year, CAQM data shows
Commission for Air Quality Management has said the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana have reduced by 56% and 40% respectively since September 15 against the corresponding period in 2022
Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has said the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana have reduced by 56% and 40% respectively since September 15 against the corresponding period in 2022, PTI reported on Monday
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message