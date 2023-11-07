Amid Environment Minister Gopal Rai's announcement of the forthcoming implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme in Delhi from November 13 to 20 to address air pollution, the national capital found itself shrouded in dense smog on Tuesday. Delhi NCR Air Pollution LIVE The overall air quality of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 399, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India. Air quality at Delhi University was recorded at 461, while the airport at Terminal 3 noted an AQI of 433, Noida at 463, IIT Delhi at 416, and Gurugram at 369, as per SAFAR data at 7 a.m. Also Read: Air pollution: Gurugram closes schools from November 7 as AQI worsens Areas like Pusa and Lodhi Road recorded AQI levels of 372 and 371, respectively, both categorized as ‘very poor’ category. As per Central Pollution Control Board data, AQI recorded at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium was 409. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 370, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Rai also mentioned that, in an effort to protect the well-being of school students, the government has opted to temporarily halt in-person classes for all school levels, except for those in the tenth and twelfth grades who are getting ready for their board examinations. Also Read: Delhi Odd-Even Scheme 2023: Odd-Even scheme in Delhi from November 13 to 20 to combat air pollution “The odd-even scheme will come into effect in Delhi after Diwali, running from November 13 to November 20. A decision to extend the scheme will be made after November 20," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the overall AQI of Mumbai was recorded at 145 under the ‘moderate’ category. Colaba noted an AQI of 214, Andheri at 127, and Bhandup at 117. AQI in Chembur (TISS) was recorded at 304.

Earlier on Monday, pollution levels in Delhi-NCR soared to approximately seven to eight times higher than the government-mandated safety threshold, with a hazardous haze lingering over the area for the seventh consecutive day.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the prospect of conditions conducive to the scattering of pollutants is expected to materialize from Tuesday night onward, influenced by an approaching western disturbance. These weather systems, originating from the Mediterranean region, typically bring untimely rainfall to northwest India.

According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the national capital witnessed a peak in pollution levels from November 1 to November 15, corresponding to the period when the instances of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana escalated.

Furthermore, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said that most stubble-burning is happening in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states, like, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and alleged that the BJP is maligning Punjab's image under a well-fabricated conspiracy.

As reported by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi, a record-high number of 4,160 farm fires were recorded in northern India on Sunday, marking the highest count for this season.

(With inputs from agencies)

