Air quality in Delhi-NCR continue to remain in ‘very poor’ category

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning with an AQI of 321. As per 6 am data, the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to witness bad air as Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 354, in the 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 326 and continued to remain in the ‘very poor category’, as per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

