Air quality in Delhi continue to remain in 'very poor' category; AQI at 328

Air quality in Delhi continue to remain in 'very poor' category; AQI at 3281 min read . 07:44 AM IST
- Meanwhile, Noida also recorded 'very poor' AQI today at 385. As per the 7 am data, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 297.
The national capital on Sunday morning continued to remain in the 'very poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 328, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)
The national capital on Sunday morning continued to remain in the 'very poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 328, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)
According to the SAFAR, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the sixth day straight.
According to the SAFAR, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the sixth day straight.
Earlier on Saturday, it recorded an AQI of 323 while on Friday, the AQI was recorded at 335.
Earlier on Saturday, it recorded an AQI of 323 while on Friday, the AQI was recorded at 335.
The AQI at Lodhi Road and Mathura Road was recorded at 309 and 354 respectively.
The AQI at Lodhi Road and Mathura Road was recorded at 309 and 354 respectively.
In the Delhi University area, the quality of the air was recorded as 'very poor' at 340. The air quality recorded in Pusa was in 'poor' category with an AQI of 300.
In the Delhi University area, the quality of the air was recorded as 'very poor' at 340. The air quality recorded in Pusa was in 'poor' category with an AQI of 300.
The air quality at the Delhi Airport Terminal 3 was also recorded at 329 and the one at IIT Delhi was 303.
The air quality at the Delhi Airport Terminal 3 was also recorded at 329 and the one at IIT Delhi was 303.
Meanwhile, Noida also recorded 'very poor' AQI today at 385. As per the 7 am data, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 297. Speaking of tomorrow's forecast, as per SAFAR, the air quality will likely continue to remain in ‘very poor’ category.
Meanwhile, Noida also recorded 'very poor' AQI today at 385. As per the 7 am data, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 297. Speaking of tomorrow's forecast, as per SAFAR, the air quality will likely continue to remain in ‘very poor’ category.
The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.
The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.
Air Quality Index is a tool for effectively communicating air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.
Air Quality Index is a tool for effectively communicating air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)