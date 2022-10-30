As the air quality deteriorates in the National Capital Region, the (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas have imposed a ban on construction related activities except for Central Vista and other projects of national need.
As the air quality deteriorates in the National Capital Region, the (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas have imposed a ban on construction related activities except for Central Vista and other projects of national need.
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) sub-committee decided to implement Stage III of GRAP in the entire NCR in a move to prevent further deterioration of air quality.
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) sub-committee decided to implement Stage III of GRAP in the entire NCR in a move to prevent further deterioration of air quality.
As per the official press release, "Under this, all construction work will be banned except for special projects like Central Vista and other projects of national need."
As per the official press release, "Under this, all construction work will be banned except for special projects like Central Vista and other projects of national need."
This ban comes a day after the sub-committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the CAQM held an emergency meeting to address the deteriorating air quality in the region.
This ban comes a day after the sub-committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the CAQM held an emergency meeting to address the deteriorating air quality in the region.
The environment ministry said on Saturday that the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in very poor to severe category between 29 October and 30 October, and is likely to deteriorate to severe category from 31 October to 1 November.
The environment ministry said on Saturday that the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in very poor to severe category between 29 October and 30 October, and is likely to deteriorate to severe category from 31 October to 1 November.
“...and for the subsequent 6 Days, the air quality is likely to fluctuate between Severe to Very Poor category as per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast," it added.
“...and for the subsequent 6 Days, the air quality is likely to fluctuate between Severe to Very Poor category as per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast," it added.
While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters during the meeting, the Commission noted that due to unfavourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and sudden spike in farm fire incidents, it is considered necessary to implement Stage III of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.
While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters during the meeting, the Commission noted that due to unfavourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and sudden spike in farm fire incidents, it is considered necessary to implement Stage III of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.
"As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the Very Poor to Severe category from 29.10.2022 to 30.10.2022. The air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in a Severe category from 31.10.2022 to 01.11.2022 and for the subsequent 6 Days, the air quality is likely to fluctuate between the Severe to Very Poor category," read the official statement from CAQM.
"As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the Very Poor to Severe category from 29.10.2022 to 30.10.2022. The air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in a Severe category from 31.10.2022 to 01.11.2022 and for the subsequent 6 Days, the air quality is likely to fluctuate between the Severe to Very Poor category," read the official statement from CAQM.
The CAQM further noted that the winds are forecasted to be CALM in the coming days and the wind direction is likely to change course frequently. Thus, there is a high likelihood of the pollutants getting trapped in the region and not getting dispersed effectively.
The CAQM further noted that the winds are forecasted to be CALM in the coming days and the wind direction is likely to change course frequently. Thus, there is a high likelihood of the pollutants getting trapped in the region and not getting dispersed effectively.
Further, the CAQM appealed to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter under GARP. Apart from that, a 9-point action plan as per Stage III of GRAP was made applicable in the entire NCR.
Further, the CAQM appealed to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter under GARP. Apart from that, a 9-point action plan as per Stage III of GRAP was made applicable in the entire NCR.
The 9-point action plan includes steps to be implemented/ ensured by different agencies and Pollution Control Boards of NCR and DPCC, as per the official statement. (ANI)
The 9-point action plan includes steps to be implemented/ ensured by different agencies and Pollution Control Boards of NCR and DPCC, as per the official statement. (ANI)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.