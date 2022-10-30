"As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the Very Poor to Severe category from 29.10.2022 to 30.10.2022. The air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in a Severe category from 31.10.2022 to 01.11.2022 and for the subsequent 6 Days, the air quality is likely to fluctuate between the Severe to Very Poor category," read the official statement from CAQM.