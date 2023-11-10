Air quality in Delhi improves a tad as city receives light rains
Typically, air pollution in Delhi peaks during 1-15 November, exacerbated by post-harvest stubble burning in neighbouring states
New Delhi: On Friday morning, Delhi's air quality experienced a notable improvement following a spell of light to moderate rain, expected to persist for an additional hour. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi dropped to 'very poor' category, a significant shift from 'severe' category it had sustained for a week.