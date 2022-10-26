Air quality in Delhi improves but remains in ‘poor’ category

The air quality in Delhi improved on Wednesday in the back favourable wind speed but remained in the poor category. The Air Quality Index(AQI) stood at 262 at 7 am compared to 303 at 4 pm on Tuesday and 312 at 4 pm on Monday.
The national capital recorded "very poor" air quality on Tuesday due to residents flouting the ban on firecrackers during Diwali night but the pollution levels for the next day were the lowest since 2015 owing to the warm and windier weather conditions diluting the impact.
Delhi's AQI a day after Diwali stood at 360 in 2015, 445 in 2016, 403 in 2017, 390 in 2018, 368 in 2019, 435 in 2020 and 462 in 2021.
Over the last two years, Delhi and its surrounding areas had witnessed “severe" air quality following Diwali day. The air quality dropped significantly due to intense smog enveloping the region as stubble burning peaked during November and calm winds also trapped the pollutants.
The improvement in air quality this year has been attributed to the early Diwali season compared to previous years which saw moderately warm and windier conditions preventing the rapid accumulation of pollutants from firecrackers and reducing the effect of stubble burning
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
While Delhi's PM 2.5 levels on Wednesday were three to four times higher than the national standard of 60 microgram per cubic metre for 24 hours, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee says PM 2.5 levels in the national capital registered a 64 percent decline compared to last year while PM 10 levels dropped 57 percent.
The committee credited the relatively better air quality this year to the reduction in incidents of stubble burning in Punjab along with better meteorological conditions and "less bursting of firecrackers".
