The air quality in Noida , Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Greater Noida and Gurgaon is in the 'moderate' category, data issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

The air quality index (AQI) maintained by CPCB showed that the presence of pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained high. At 4pm on Sunday, the AQI in Ghaziabad was 195, 82 in Greater Noida, 174 in Noida, 180 in Faridabad and 195 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB.

On Saturday, it was 244 in Ghaziabad, 229 in Greater Noida, 167 in Noida, 145 in Faridabad and 217 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "moderate" category may cause breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases.

The air quality on Saturday too was recorded in the "moderate" category in Noida and Faridabad while it was "poor" in Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency.

In Delhi, the air quality is in the "poor" category with a 209 AQI. On Friday, Delhi's AQI was 280, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Some areas in the national capital including Pusa Road, Lodhi Road, IIT Delhi and Ayanagar recorded air quality in the poor category with an AQI of 249, 235, 249 and 239 respectively.

Last month, state environment minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi government will make a comprehensive action plan to tackle dust pollution in the city. A seven-member committee including experts from Delhi Pollution Control Committee, IIT Delhi and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been formed by Arvind Kejriwal government.

With inputs from PTI









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via