Air quality in Delhi 'poor', 'moderate' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon

The air quality index (AQI) maintained by CPCB showed that the presence of pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained high. At 4pm on Sunday, the AQI in Ghaziabad was 195, 82 in Greater Noida, 174 in Noida, 180 in Faridabad and 195 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB.

