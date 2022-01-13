Air quality in Delhi slips to 'moderate' category,

Delhi's air quality has slipped from the 'satisfactory' category to 'moderate' , with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 142, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The air quality in the national capital was in the 'moderate' category for the last three days as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Cold wave gripped parts of India on Wednesday morning leading to low visibility and dense fog in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab and Southwest Uttar Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that fog was observed in pockets over Northwest Rajasthan, Punjab, Southwest Uttar Pradesh, east Bihar, Jharkhand and plains of Uttarakhand.

