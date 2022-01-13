OPEN APP
Air quality in Delhi slips to 'moderate' category,

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)Premium
As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)
 13 Jan 2022

  • As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'

Delhi's air quality has slipped from the 'satisfactory' category to 'moderate' , with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 142, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The air quality in the national capital was in the 'moderate' category for the last three days as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Cold wave gripped parts of India on Wednesday morning leading to low visibility and dense fog in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab and Southwest Uttar Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that fog was observed in pockets over Northwest Rajasthan, Punjab, Southwest Uttar Pradesh, east Bihar, Jharkhand and plains of Uttarakhand.

