Air quality in Delhi slips to 'moderate' category,

1 min read.Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'
Listen to this article
Delhi's air quality has slipped from the 'satisfactory' category to 'moderate' , with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 142, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
The air quality in the national capital was in the 'moderate' category for the last three days as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall in the last few days.