Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Air quality in Delhi slips to 'moderate' category,

Air quality in Delhi slips to 'moderate' category,

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

  • As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi's air quality has slipped from the 'satisfactory' category to 'moderate' , with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 142, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Delhi's air quality has slipped from the 'satisfactory' category to 'moderate' , with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 142, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The air quality in the national capital was in the 'moderate' category for the last three days as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall in the last few days.

The air quality in the national capital was in the 'moderate' category for the last three days as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Cold wave gripped parts of India on Wednesday morning leading to low visibility and dense fog in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab and Southwest Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Cold wave gripped parts of India on Wednesday morning leading to low visibility and dense fog in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab and Southwest Uttar Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that fog was observed in pockets over Northwest Rajasthan, Punjab, Southwest Uttar Pradesh, east Bihar, Jharkhand and plains of Uttarakhand.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that fog was observed in pockets over Northwest Rajasthan, Punjab, Southwest Uttar Pradesh, east Bihar, Jharkhand and plains of Uttarakhand.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!