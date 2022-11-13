Air quality in NCR improves amidst lower stubble burning cases and faster winds1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 07:21 AM IST
Delhi registered an AQI of 268 on Sunday morning by the virtue of lesser cases of stubble burning and higher wind speed
With wind speed picking up, the air quality in the National Capital Region is witnessing improvement. IQAir recorded Delhi's morning air quality index (AQI) at 7:00 am on Sunday to be 268. Although AQI between 201-300 falls in ‘poor’ category but this figure shows a relative improvement in situation for the capital.