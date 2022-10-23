Air quality in poor category as Delhi gears up to celebrate Diwali

Air quality in poor category as Delhi gears up to celebrate Diwali2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 247 at 8 am. AQI stood at 262 on Saturday morning.
The air quality of Delhi on Sunday morning remained under the ‘poor’ category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The air quality in the city continued to remain in the poor category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky during the day.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The relative humidity was recorded at 77 per cent at 8.30 am.
As per SAFAR's predictions, the emission from firecrackers, along with other factors is likely to worsen the situation and AQI would remain 'severe' on Diwali (October 23) and might continue to remain the same for the next two days (October 24 and October 25).
"Air quality might improve slightly on October 26 evening onwards to the lower end of 'very poor' category as surface winds will pick up on October 26 and stubble transport level winds will slow down," the predictions said.
Every year, Delhi's pollution level spikes up from October and lasts till the end of fall due to various reasons such as the burning of stubble, smog, etc
In a bid to control pollution levels in the city, the Delhi government has announced to launch of the "Red Light on Gaadi off" campaign from October 28. According to government estimates, the transport sector accounts for 28% of the PM2.5 emissions in Delhi. The vehicular contribution also makes up 80% of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in Delhi's air.
(With inputs from PTI)
