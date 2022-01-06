Air Quality Index of Delhi remains in 'very poor' category

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the "very poor" category on Thursday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 380, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

High winds and intermittent rains are likely during January 5 to 9 which is expected to improve AQI significantly to the "lower end of very poor" category through strong dispersion and wet deposition.

"Generally cloudy sky and light rain" is expected till January 9 and the minimum temperature s expected to rise to 13-14 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet Weather, said the mercury is likely to drop to around four degrees Celsius after the withdrawal of western disturbance.

One or two spells of moderate rain are also expected in the capital, he said.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no cold wave conditions will likely prevail in northern India for the next 6-7 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.