Air quality likely to be 'very poor' in Delhi-NCR: Parking fee to increase, coal use banned under GRAP 'Stage II'
Under GRAP ‘Stage II’ measures, parking fees are hiked to discourage private transport and enhancing CNG or electric bus and metro services by introducing additional fleets and increasing service frequency.
With a likelihood of a slight increase in pollution levels in the National Capital Region, the Centre's air quality panel on Saturday directed authorities to increase parking fees to discourage private transport and enhance the services of CNG or electric buses and metro trains.