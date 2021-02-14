OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Air quality 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida, 'very poor' in Faridabad
Vehicles move amid the dense fog with low visibility as the air quality decreases, in New Delhi
Vehicles move amid the dense fog with low visibility as the air quality decreases, in New Delhi

Air quality 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida, 'very poor' in Faridabad

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 08:15 PM IST PTI

  • Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi
  • An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'

The average air quality was recorded "severe" in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, while it was "very poor" in Faridabad and "poor" in Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Sunday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A medic prepares a dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus disease vaccine

Don’t let down guard on coronavirus, CDC head warns amid lethal strain

2 min read . 08:58 PM IST
Fuel retailers revise prices of LPG cylinders, which is primarily dependent on the international benchmark rate of LPG,

LPG price hike: Cooking gas rates up 50, here's how much you'll pay per cylinder

1 min read . 08:47 PM IST
Mexico will next vaccinate adults over the age of 60, a group representing 12% of Mexico's 126 million people, between February and April

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer vaccines

1 min read . 08:35 PM IST
US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden calls on Congress to ‘enact commonsense gun law reforms’

1 min read . 08:32 PM IST

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Sunday was 416 in Ghaziabad, 416 in Noida, 402 in Greater Noida, 366 in Faridabad and 288 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

On Saturday it was 401 in Ghaziabad, 386 in Noida, 363 in Greater Noida, 362 in Faridabad and 310 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "severe" category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, while "very poor" may cause respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure. An AQI in the "poor" range causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, it states.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout