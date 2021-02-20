OPEN APP
Air quality 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida for sixth day
The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations and Greater Noida has two such stations (PTI)
Air quality 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida for sixth day

2 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 05:45 PM IST PTI

  • Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to AQI
  • The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Saturday was 336 in Ghaziabad, 324 in Greater Noida, 269 in Noida, 248 in Faridabad and 258 in Gurgaon, according to the CPCB's Sameer app

The average air quality in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida was recorded in "very poor" category for a sixth day in a row, while it was "poor" in Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Saturday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Saturday was 336 in Ghaziabad, 324 in Greater Noida, 269 in Noida, 248 in Faridabad and 258 in Gurgaon, according to the CPCB's Sameer app.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "very poor" category may cause respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure, while "poor" may cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

On Friday, it was 352 in Ghaziabad, 324 in Noida, 304 in Greater Noida, 288 in Faridabad and 338 in Gurgaon, according to the CPCB.

The AQI was 325 in Ghaziabad, 315 in Noida, 336 in Greater Noida, 307 in Faridabad and 296 in Gurgaon on Thursday.

On Wednesday, it was 328 in Ghaziabad, 322 in Noida, 337 in Greater Noida, 307 in Faridabad and 316 in Gurgaon.

On Tuesday, it was 356 in Ghaziabad, 335 in Noida, 375 in Greater Noida, 310 in Faridabad and 302 in Gurgaon.

The AQI was 369 in Ghaziabad, 368 in Noida, 349 in Greater Noida, 353 in Faridabad and 306 in Gurgaon on Monday.

On Sunday, it was 416 in Ghaziabad, 416 in Noida, 402 in Greater Noida, 366 in Faridabad and 288 in Gurgaon.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there.

Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

