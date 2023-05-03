Air ticket prices likely to rise as GoFirst cancellations reduce capacity2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 01:52 PM IST
GoFirst has canceled flights for three days starting May 3, bogged down by an acute financial crunch due to the grounding of more than half of its fleet amid P and W engine supply woes.
Travel agents' grouping TAAI on Wednesday no-frills carrier GoFirst for insolvency proceedings and canceling flights is bad for the airline industry as the move will reduce capacity and could push airfares in certain routes.
