Air Traffic Controller tests positive in a random drug test at Delhi airport

The person was found positive in the confirmatory test report received on August 18 and the aviation regulator DGCA has removed the person from duty
An Air Traffic Controller at the Delhi airport has tested positive for a psychoactive substance during a random testing process. An ATC posted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) was subjected to a drug test.
The person was found positive in the confirmatory test report received on August 18 and the aviation regulator DGCA has removed the person from duty.
It is for the first time that an ATC has been tested positive for a psychoactive substance in the country. This year, the aviation regulator issued new rules for the airport staff under which random testing of the flight crew and ATCs were also included.
The Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) detailing the procedure for examination of the aviation personnel for consumption of psychoactive substances came into effect on January 31. The test is done for the flight crew and ATCs on a random basis.
Before the ATC, three pilots of different airlines have been found positive after the confirmatory test and are being dealt with as per the provisions of DGCA regulations.
If any aviation workers test positive for psychoactive substances such as amphetamine, cannabis, cocaine, opiates, barbiturates, and benzodiazepine, they will have to be reported to the DGCA within 24 hours.
As per the rules, in case the result of the confirmatory drug test is positive for the first time, the personnel concerned will be referred to a de-addiction centre by the organisation concerned for a de-addiction and rehabilitation.
If the same personnel tests positive for the second time, then his or her licence will be suspended for a period of three years. And if the violation happens for the third time, then the particular personnel's licence will be cancelled.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has expressed concerns regarding the use of psychoactive substances, their general availability, and the ever-increasing number of addicted users. "Their use causes behavioural, cognitive, and physiological changes. This manifests in dependence, major health-related issues, and negative effect on performance," it said.
Citing a study conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the report published in February 2019, DGCA said that after alcohol, cannabis and opioids are the next commonly used psychoactive substances in India.
