Air Traffic grows 15% in December

New Delhi: Indian airlines flew 15% more domestic passengers in December than in the previous month as the carriers were allowed to sell more tickets per flight and travellers felt more confident about flying amid the covid-19 pandemic.

As many as 7.33 million passengers travelled by air in December compared with 6.35 million in the preceding month, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday showed.

The number of passengers, however, declined 43.72% from a year earlier in December.

The government allowed airlines to sell seats up to 80% of an aircraft’s pre-covid capacity on domestic flights during December, thus boosting travel. Scheduled international commercial flights, however, remain suspended, at least till 31 January.

The restriction does not apply to international all-cargo operations, flights under bilateral air bubble agreements and those specifically approved by the DGCA.

The passenger load factor (PLF) of major scheduled commercial airlines was 66-78% in December, around the same levels during the previous month but way below the 80-92% recorded by airlines during the same period of 2019.

PLF measures the capacity utilization of transport services, including airlines.

During December, India’s largest airline IndiGo recorded a 53.9% market share and a 71.5% PLF. It carried 3.95 million passengers during the month.

SpiceJet, with a market share of 13%, registered a 78% load factor, ferrying 952,000 passengers.

Air India’s domestic load factor was at 66.9%, with a market share of 10.2%. The national carrier ferried 751,000 passengers.

Vistara reported a load factor of 66.8% and a 6.3% market share, while AirAsia India reported a 65.1% load factor and a 6.9% market share.

GoAir reported a 66.3% load factor and a 8.9% market share.

During November, Vistara carried about 461,000 passengers, while AirAsia India carried 502,000 and GoAir about 655,000.

On an annual basis, Indian scheduled commercial airlines carried 630.11 million domestic passengers during January-December 2020 period, down 56.29% from the year-ago period.

