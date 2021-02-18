Air traffic improved by 5.6% in January

NEW DELHI : Indian airlines flew about 5.6% more domestic passengers in January than in the previous month as travellers felt more confident about flying than before.

As many as 7.73 million passengers travelled by air in January, up from 7.33 million in the preceding month, data issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday showed.

The total number of passengers, however, fell 39.50% from a year earlier in January

DGCA has allowed airlines to sell seats up to 80% of an aircraft’s pre-covid capacity on domestic flights from December, after gradually easing curbs on seat capacity since it lifted a two-month ban on domestic flights on 25 May.

Scheduled international commercial flights, however, remain suspended, at least till 28 February. The restriction does not apply to international all-cargo flights, those under bilateral air bubble agreements, and those specifically approved by the aviation regulator.

The passenger load factor (PLF) of major scheduled commercial airlines was 64%-76% in January, around the same levels recorded in the previous month but way below the 78%-91% recorded by airlines in the same period of 2020. PLF measures the capacity utilization of transport services, including airlines.

During January, India’s largest airline IndiGo recorded a 54.3% market share and a 69.3% PLF. It carried 4.20 million passengers during the month.

SpiceJet, with a market share of 12.8%, registered a 76.6% load factor, ferrying 992,000 passengers during the month.

Air India’s domestic load factor was at 66.2%, with a market share of 10.3%. The national carrier ferried 797,000 passengers.

GoAir recorded a load factor of 64.9% during January. The airline, which had a 8.2% market share, carried 634,000 passengers during the month.

Tata Group-controlled AirAsia India and Vistara carried 532,000, 514,000 passengers, respectively, during January. During the month, AirAsia India registered 6.9% market share while Vistara reported a 6.7% market share.

However, while Vistara's load factor stood at 70%, AirAsia India's load factor stood at 66.8% during the recently concluded month.

