Fiscal 2021-22 witnessed partial recovery at 55% of FY20 traffic, given multiple waves of infection and mobility curbs. With the pandemic impact seemingly behind now, air traffic volume is expected to increase to FY20 level of around 340 million passengers in the current fiscal
NEW DELHI: The recovery in air traffic is crucial to support rising debts-servicing requirement of private airports, CRISIL Ratings has said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The recovery in air traffic is crucial to support rising debts-servicing requirement of private airports, CRISIL Ratings has said.
Traffic at private airports is expected to recover in the current financial year to pre-pandemic level of 2019-20 (Apr-Mar), as per the latest note from CRISIL Ratings. The revenue recovery is crucial to support rising debt-servicing requirements as these airports are at the end of their expansion phase, it said.
Traffic at private airports is expected to recover in the current financial year to pre-pandemic level of 2019-20 (Apr-Mar), as per the latest note from CRISIL Ratings. The revenue recovery is crucial to support rising debt-servicing requirements as these airports are at the end of their expansion phase, it said.
Fiscal 2021-22 witnessed partial recovery at 55% of FY20 traffic, given multiple waves of infection and mobility curbs. With the pandemic impact seemingly behind now, air traffic volume is expected to increase to FY20 level of around 340 million passengers in the current fiscal, CRISIL added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CRISIL expects rise in demand on the back of improving business travel sentiment, pent-up demand on international segment, and de-bottlenecking of capacity availability on aircraft and international slots.
In addition, aeronautical tariffs have risen by around 30% for Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, which will help aeronautical revenue reach 120% of FY20 level in FY23. Non-aeronautical revenue has so far recovered to around 90% of FY20 level in this year, CRISIL said.
Consequently, revenue of private airports is expected to be 105% and 130% of FY20 revenue in FY23 and FY24, respectively. Hence, airports seem to be well-positioned to withstand the debt-servicing requirements in FY23 and FY24 as they had undertaken significant capacity expansion and the moratorium on this capex-related debt is expiring in these two fiscals, CRISIL said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We expect the debt-service cushions to be maintained close to long-term averages of around 1.4 times (similar to pre-pandemic levels) and thus do not see any material impact on the credit quality of these operators. Additionally, the airports benefit from a long remaining concession life (of over 35 years) compared with debt tenure (of around 10-18 years), which enables them to refinance debt and manage debt obligations," Ankit Hakhu, Director, CRISIL Ratings said.
However, the air traffic recovery estimates and revenue projections remain sensitive to macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical developments.