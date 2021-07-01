Air travel is likely to get costlier soon as the prices of Air Turbine Fuel (ATF), also known as jet fuel , has soared significantly.

Jet fuel has soared to ₹68,262 per kiloliter (KL) in Delhi on Thursday. It was increased by about 30 percent within six months. The same was priced at ₹50,979 in January 2021, as reported by news agency ANI.

As per aviation experts, ATF prices play an important role in the Indian aviation industry. Ticket prices are dependent on ATF and other unavoidable charges, as quoted by ANI.

Jet fuel prices hiked in several states and UTs

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the largest supplier of ATF in the country, on Thursday reported price hike of jet fuel in several states and UTs.

IOCL said, "ATF prices hiked in Delhi by 3.6 per cent and stood at ₹68,262.35 per kl, in Kolkata it is increased by 3.27 and is at ₹72,295.24 per kl; it increased by 3.77 per cent and stood at ₹66,482.90 in Mumbai and in Chennai it is at ₹66,482.90 per kl."

"On January 1, ATF fuel price was 50979 per kiloliter, February 1 it was reported ₹53795 per kl, on March 1, ₹59400 per kl, on April 1, ATF price was ₹58374 per kl, where on May 1, it was ₹61690 per kl and June 1 it was reported ₹64118 per kiloliter," the data showed.

The reason behind the ATF price hike is the increasing global oil prices.

Delhi Airport witnessing passenger growth after gradual lifting of lockdown

Delhi airport released a white paper on passengers growth on Thursday which showed a significant drop in passenger traffic due to travel restrictions owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Delhi Airport has started witnessing growth in passenger numbers slowly but steadily post relaxation in lockdown and travel norms by various states in June. Most of those who flew were in visiting family and friends category (48 per cent) which was followed by vacation (25 per cent) and Business travellers (19 per cent)," Delhi Airport said.

Additionally in June 2020, after the gradual lifting of the two-month-long country-wide lockdown, the majority of air travellers were of visiting family and friends category followed by Business travellers. "While those going for vacation were only 2 per cent. During pre-COVID times (in June 2019), around 44 per cent flyers were vacationers, while 41 per cent were in visiting family and friends category." Delhi Airport said.

Similarly, the number of international travellers grew from around 4,500 per day in mid of May to nearly 7,500 per day in June end.

"Delhi Airport has witnessed over three times rise in domestic passenger numbers from around 18,000 per day in mid of May 2021 to over 62,000 per day at the end of June 2021." it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

