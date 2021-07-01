Air travel likely to get costlier as jet fuel prices soar

Additionally in June 2020, after the gradual lifting of the two-month-long country-wide lockdown, the majority of air travellers were of visiting family and friends category followed by Business travellers. "While those going for vacation were only 2 per cent. During pre-COVID times (in June 2019), around 44 per cent flyers were vacationers, while 41 per cent were in visiting family and friends category." Delhi Airport said.