Air travel sets new record in February
New Delhi: Air travel in India has surged to a new post-covid record in February, with an unexpectedly robust showing in what is typically one of the slowest periods for airlines, driven by a rebound in corporate travel and demand from events such as the recent G20 meetings and Aero India
New Delhi: Air travel in India has surged to a new post-covid record in February, with an unexpectedly robust showing in what is typically one of the slowest periods for airlines, driven by a rebound in corporate travel and demand from events such as the recent G20 meetings and Aero India.
