Air travel sets new record in February

That seems to have changed: “As we stand right now, domestic air traffic in Q4FY23 is trending above the Q4FY20 (pre-covid) level, fuelled by the travel demand of the leisure segment. The current trends indicate that the Indian market is maturing toward a higher level of demand. This augurs well for the sector as we head into the peak summer season," said Saujanya Shrivastava, chief operating officer for flights and Gulf Cooperation Council, MakeMyTrip.