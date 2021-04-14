As India faces a tight grip of second wave of novel coronavirus across the states, Delhi International Airport's CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar on Wednesday assured that air travel is still the safest option to travel.

Highlighting the Covid-19 protocols being implemented at the airport, he said, "Passengers have to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. We've ensured that the double-filtered fresh air is introduced inside the Terminal-3 every 10 minutes. Disinfection of surfaces being one using UV technology," according to news agency ANI.

"To measure effectiveness of sanitization of different surfaces, we have a machine called 'Luminometer', it measures the amount of ATP (an enzyme found in any living matter) on any surface. If virus/bacteria load on a surface is high it'll show up," DIAL CEO added.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases since the past few days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital recorded 13,468 new COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Warning that conducting the exams may contribute to the large-scale spread of the virus, he said the centres could emerge as major hotspots.

India reported a record single-day rise of 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,72,085 with 1,027 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Recently, Aviation regulator DGCA had approved 18,843 flights per week from 108 airports for the summer schedule, which begins on the last Sunday of March and ends on the last Sunday of October.

The number of flights for this year's summer schedule has been approved keeping in mind that airlines are permitted to operate not more than 80 per cent of their pre-COVID flights.

It said IndiGo's 8,749 weekly flights and SpiceJet's 2,854 have been approved for the summer schedule. GoAir's 1,747 flights, Air India's 1,683, Vistara's 1,288 and AirAsia India's 1,243 have also been approved.

India resumed domestic passenger flight operations on May 25 last year, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. At that time, airlines were permitted to operate a maximum of 33 per cent of their pre-COVID flights. This was gradually increased to 80 per cent.

