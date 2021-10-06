Air travellers frustrated with international travel restrictions: IATA

NEW DELHI: Air travelers are increasingly feeling frustrated with still-in-place covid-19 travel restrictions around the world, airline industry body International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to a survey commissioned by IATA in September, which comprised 4,700 respondents from 11 different countries, 67% of respondents felt that most countries should reopen borders, up 12 percentage points from the June survey.

Another 64% of respondents felt that border closures are unnecessary and have not been effective in containing the virus (up 11 percentage points from June 2021), while 73% responded that their quality of life is suffering as a result of covid-19 travel restrictions (up 6 percentage points from June 2021).

“People are increasingly frustrated with the covid-19 travel restrictions and even more have seen their quality of life suffer as a result. They don’t see the necessity of travel restrictions to control the virus," said IATA's director general Willie Walsh in a statement.

“The message they are sending to governments is: covid-19 is not going to disappear, so we must establish a way to manage its risks while living and traveling normally."

According to IATA, the biggest deterrent to air travel continues to be quarantine measures.

"84% of respondents indicated that they will not travel if there is a chance of quarantine at their destination. A growing proportion of respondents support the removal of quarantine if -- A person has tested negative for covid-19 (73% in September compared to 67% in June), and if a person has been vaccinated (71% in September compared to 68% in June)," IATA said.

"With the vaccination rates globally increasing, 80% of respondents agree that vaccinated people should be able to travel freely by air," IATA added.

IATA's Walsh said while people want to travel, a vast majority (85%) expect to travel within six months of the ending of the covid-19 pandemic

"With covid-19 becoming endemic, vaccines being widely available and therapeutics improving rapidly, we are quickly approaching that point in time. People also tell us that they are confident to travel," Walsh said.

"But what those who have traveled are telling us is that the rules are too complex and the paperwork too onerous. To secure the recovery governments need to simplify processes, restore the freedom to travel and adopt digital solutions to issue and manage travel health credentials," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.