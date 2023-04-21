Flyers seek insurance, flexibility in post-covid travel1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:17 PM IST
Travellers in the post-pandemic world are also exploring more relaxed itineraries and seeking experience-led travel, resulting in more bookings with pre-booked activities, the experts said.
New Delhi: An increasing number of air travellers are opting for pre-flight insurance and flexible travel schedules, industry experts said, highlighting the changes brought about in the travel industry after the pandemic.
