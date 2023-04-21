New Delhi: An increasing number of air travellers are opting for pre-flight insurance and flexible travel schedules, industry experts said, highlighting the changes brought about in the travel industry after the pandemic.

Travellers in the post-pandemic world are also exploring more relaxed itineraries and seeking experience-led travel, resulting in more bookings with pre-booked activities, the experts said.

“One key change that I have observed is that people are willing to buy insurance...they have seen their businesses getting affected during covid and their money refunds getting stuck during the three covid waves," Sabina Chopra, co-founder and chief operating officer for corporate travel, and head industry relations, Yatra.com said.

Following the covid outbreak in March 2020, air travel was suspended for two months before it was gradually resumed in May 2020 until it was allowed to operate at full capacity in October 2021. In overseas travel, the government allowed scheduled commercial international flights with effect from March 2022 after a two-year hiatus.

“The average room night per booking for April-June quarter increased for domestic and outbound holiday packages. The average nights booked for outbound packages for the summer quarter is 27% higher than last year’s corresponding period; and almost 85% higher than the pre-pandemic average. In domestic packages, too, we have seen a 54% increase in average room nights booked this year over the corresponding period in 2019," Rajesh Magow, group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip said.

More passengers are also looking to book tickets with zero cancellation charges and full refund, despite making travel plans in advance, having experienced last-minute flight cancellations during covid.

“Last year was all about unplanned travel but travellers used to book closer to the date of travel. This year, we don’t have revenge tourism. It is business as usual...people are booking 4-6 months ahead of travel...but people are looking for flexible options which can be changed one day prior," Chopra said.

Domestic air travel demand has seen a sharp rebound since December. Indian airlines carried a record 13 million passengers in March, up by over 11% compared to the corresponding months of 2018 and 2019, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation data.

Air passenger traffic for March was also 7% higher than February, and 21% from a year ago, the data showed.

“There has been an increase in demand for domestic flights to tourist destinations. This has led to an increase in airfares on the top travel sectors in India, where we have witnessed an approximate airfare increase by an overall 30-40%," Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder, EaseMyTrip said.

More people have also started opting for leisure and sustainable travel options.

“Sleep tourism to improve one’s quality of sleep, nature-focused ecotourism and adventure tourism are the new trends being opted by people who wish to go one step beyond," Pittie said.