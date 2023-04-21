Flyers seek insurance, flexibility in post-covid travel

“The average room night per booking for April-June quarter increased for domestic and outbound holiday packages. The average nights booked for outbound packages for the summer quarter is 27% higher than last year’s corresponding period; and almost 85% higher than the pre-pandemic average. In domestic packages, too, we have seen a 54% increase in average room nights booked this year over the corresponding period in 2019," Rajesh Magow, group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip said.