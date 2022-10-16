Air Vistara faces another backlash over hygiene issue | See post

Air Vistara has been facing backlash by the passengers over hygiene issues from the past two days. Earlier it was cockroach in packed food being served in Vistara airlines, now an insect in the plane.
DJ Nikhil Chinapa has shared a short clip of an insect crawling in his Vistara flight on his official Twitter handle. This comes minutes after he slammed the airlines for repeatedly sending him ‘unsolicited’ messages about booking a sanitized cab.
“It's funny you mention providing sanitised cabs. Perhaps start with sanitising your planes first, @airvistara? #justsaying #goodmorningtoyoutoo," the music entrepreneur tweeted the video.
Take a look at the video below:
Prior to this video, Chinapa also hit out at Vistara airlines for constantly violating his privacy by sending him ‘unsolicited’ messages to avail the facility of sanitized cabs.
“Dear @airvistara please STOP! I don’t want to book a cab and I DID NOT opt for you to constantly and repeatedly violate my privacy by sending me unsolicited messages. #vistara," he tweeted with the screengrab of the message sent by the carrier.
Following these two incidents, Vistara responded to DJ Chinapa's tweets and apologized for the inconvenience he faced during his air journey.
“Hi Nikhil, we put in constant efforts to keep the cabin clean at all times. We're sorry about the inconvenience and have passed this along internally for immediate review. We have informed the same over your DM as well. ~Team Vistara," the airlines replied to his tweets.
In another similar incident, a Vistara airline passenger on 14 October said that he found a cockroach in his packed food. Posting on Twitter, Nikul Solanki, in his tweet wrote that there was a ‘small cockroach in Air Vistara meal.’
In his tweet, he uploaded two picture, one of the idli sambar and another picture of Upma. The cockroach was found inside the Upma.
After the tweet was shared on Twitter, Vistara responded to the passenger's complaint in a matter of 10 minutes. The airline asked Solanki to send details of his flight to look into the matter and address it at the earliest.
Replying in a tweet, it wrote, "Hello Nikul, all our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in mind. Please send us your flight details over DM so we can look into the matter and address it at the earliest. Thank you."
