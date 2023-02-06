Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said it had imposed fine on Air Vistara for not operating minimum number of mandated flights to underserved areas of country's northeast.

As per the regulator, a fine of ₹70 lakh was been imposed on the airline. It also informed that the carrier paid the imposed fine.

As per DGCA the fine was imposed in October 2022 for not complying with rules. As per Hindustan Times report, Vistara’s available seat kilometres (ASKM) for April 2022 was found to be 0.99 percent which was lower than the mandated 1 percent on northeastern routes due to which the fine was imposed.

Speaking to HT, an airline spokesperson said, "As a law-abiding organisation and in compliance with the order, Vistara has paid the penalty under protest."

“We also confirm to have deployed capacity in excess to the RDG (route dispersal guidelines) requirement since then, as we had been doing in the past," the spokesperson said.

Officials told HT that the carrier could not operate one flight from Bagdogra due to which a record-breaking fine was imposed.

