Air Vistara fined ₹70 lakh for not operating minimum mandated flights in Northeast, informs DGCA
- As per DGCA, the fine was imposed in October 2022 for not complying with rules.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said it had imposed fine on Air Vistara for not operating minimum number of mandated flights to underserved areas of country's northeast.
