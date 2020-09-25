Air Works looks to start ops at new MRO unit in Kochi by Dec

NEW DELHI : Aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services provider Air Works aims to operationalize a new facility at Kochi in the October-December quarter.

The unit will primarily focus on maintenance of Airbus A320s and later expand to carry out checks for the Boeing 737 aircraft, Air Work’s managing director and chief executive D. Anand Bhaskar said in an interview.

“We will soon be taking approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency for carrying out checks at the Kochi facility," Bhaskar said.

Major Indian airlines, such as IndiGo, Vistara, and GoAir operate Airbus A320 aircraft. India’s largest airline, IndiGo, operates one of the largest fleets of Airbus A320 globally, comprising 272 planes, including 108 Airbus A320neos, 120 Airbus A320ceos, 18 Airbus A321neos, and 25 ATRs. The airline has placed orders for more Airbus A320 aircraft to expand its fleet.

The Centre’s decision to cut goods and services tax (GST) for MRO services from 18% to 5% is expected to help companies such as Air Works to attract more business, both for domestic and global clients.

Air Works aims to cater to the requirements of Indian airlines to help them service their aircraft locally instead of flying to places such as Dubai, Singapore, and Sri Lanka, which offer lower taxes on MRO services.

The company also wants to capture the market for servicing airlines based in West Asia that operate in India, Bhaskar said. Gulf carriers operated nearly 800 weekly flights to India in pre-covid times, he said.

