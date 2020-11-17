AirAsia Berhad reviewing Indian joint venture with Tata Sons

NEW DELHI : Malaysian airline AirAsia Berhad, which owns 49% stake in AirAsia India, on Tuesday indicated that it could exit its joint venture with Tata Sons due to the financial distress caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

“Our businesses in Japan and India have been draining cash, causing the Group much financial stress. Cost containment and reducing cash burns remain key priorities evident by the recent closure of AirAsia Japan and an ongoing review of our investment in AirAsia India," the Malaysian airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A detailed network and fleet optimisation strategy has been implemented across the network, putting the right foundations in place for a sustainable and viable future. We continually review our network to ensure we fly the most popular and profitable routes," it said, adding that the airline would focus on the Asean region, where its operations are the strongest.

When contacted, spokespersons at AirAsia India and Tata Sons spokesperson did not offer comments.

During June, leading investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse had in a report said that AirAsia Berhad could exit its Indian venture with the Tata Group, quoting the Malaysian company's chief executive Tony Fernandes.

The Asean region is a core market for AirAsia Berhad, while India and Japan are peripheral markets, Fernandes had said during a global call arranged by Credit Suisse in June. “Thus he shared that while currently growing and committed, ‘we would never say that we would never exit India’, the Credit Suisse report added.

Mint had in July reported that AirAsia Berhad, facing headwinds due to airline industry disruptions from covid-19, had in June approached the Tata group to sell its stake, as mandated by the terms of the joint venture (JV) under which Tata Sons has the right of first refusal.

The airline, which started operations in 2014, has never reported an annual net profit despite being very conservative with its growth plans.

The airline's losses widened to ₹332 crore during April-June 2020 period primarily due to the lockdown and travel restrictions to contain the covid-19 pandemic, up from ₹15.11 crore loss during the same period of the previous year.

According to the latest passenger traffic data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), AirAsia India reported 58.4% load factor and 6% market share in September. The airline carried 0.24 million passengers during the period. In comparison, market leaders IndiGo, which had a 57.5% market share in September, registered 65.4% load factor, carrying 2.27 million passengers during the month.

Load factor, or passenger load factor, is an aviation industry metric that measures an airline’s passenger-carrying capacity.

Indian airlines are adversely affected by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic which has led to muted demand amidst travel restrictions, especially on international sectors. According to industry lobby group International Air Transport Association (IATA), airlines in the Asia-Pacific region, including India and Malaysia, are the hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic, with losses expected to be around $29 billion for 2020. This is more than a third of the $84.3 billion industry losses globally.

