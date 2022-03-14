AirAsia flight diverted to Bhubaneshwar to save passenger, but he died

The flight was landed in Bhubaneshwar at 7:56 AM. Thereafter, the airport authorities dispatched an ambulance to transport the patient to the hospital. However, despite all the efforts, the passenger could not be saved

An AirAsia Bengaluru-Kolkata diverted to Bhubaneshwar and make an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Odisha to save an ailing passenger. The flight was landed in Bhubaneshwar at 7:56 AM. Thereafter, the airport authorities dispatched an ambulance to transport the patient to the hospital. However, despite all the efforts, the passenger could not be saved.

The 27-year-old patient, Habibur Khan, died at Capital Hospital said the doctors.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Livemint's sister publication, "Due to a medical emergency, the flight was diverted here and safely landed. After half an hour, the flight returned to its destination".

The passenger had come to Bengaluru for treatment due to a health condition and was going back to his hometown in West Bengal.

AirAsia, in a statement, said their i5-2472 flight on Sunday, March 13 reported that a guest reported unwell during the flight. "Medical attention was provided by the airline crew and the flight was immediately diverted to Bhubaneshwar".

