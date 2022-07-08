AirAsia India launches Splash Sale with fares starting at 1,497

As per the AirAsia website, the Splash Sale is valid only for bookings made between 7-10 July, 2022 for customers travelling from 26 July 2022 till 31 March 2023.
AirAsia India has announced Splash Sale with fares starting from ₹1,497 on domestic routes like Delhi-Jaipur.
As per the AirAsia website, the Splash Sale is valid only for bookings made between 7-10 July, 2022 for customers travelling from 26 July 2022 till 31 March 2023.
The offer is applicable on AirAsia India I5 flights only, it said.
The carrier also noted that the seats are limited and may not be available for all dates, flights, or routes.
This is a limited inventory offer, available on a first-come-first-serve basis. In case the seats allocated for this offer are sold out, regular fares will be featured wherever available for booking, the airline said.
The airline also mentioned that fares for the NeuPass members starts at ₹1,300.
Fares include base fare, taxes, airport charges and do not include convenience fees, or ancillary services, it said.
The airline also said that it reserves the right to cancel, terminate, or suspend the Offer with or without any prior notice and reason. For the avoidance of doubt, any cancellation, termination, or suspension by the Airline shall not entitle the passengers to any claim or compensation against the Airline for any and all losses or damages suffered or incurred as a direct or indirect result of the act of cancellation, termination, or suspension.
Earlier, the carrier had also announced that it will start flights connecting Lucknow with five other cities across the country from August 5 onwards. The five cities to which Lucknow will be connected with services are Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Kolkata and Mumbai, the airline's statement noted. The flights that will operate from Lucknow to these five cities will be daily services, it added.
