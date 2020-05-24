AirAsia India opens domestic flight bookings for 21 destinations

With the flight operations set to resume in a "calibrated" manner from 25 May as announced by Civil Aviation Ministry, Hardeep Singh Puri, low-cost carrier AirAsia India has started taking domestic flight bookings for 21 destinations from today.

In a tweet, the carrier said, "AirAsia India is resuming domestic flight operations tomorrow, i.e. 25.05.2020. Passengers undertaking travel to any state are required to read, understand, and comply with the health and other protocols prescribed by the destination State / UT for airline travellers."

"The airline would not be responsible for repatriating or bearing any quarantine or related costs of any guests," it further tweeted.

For cancellations of the tickets, the carrier said that it would "update impacted guests by SMS / email." The cancellation details can be checked in their website: http://airasia.com.

In a release, the airline said it would strictly follow the SOPs (standard operating procedures) and guidelines laid out by the regulatory bodies to enable safe travel.

"We are appreciative of the government working collaboratively with all stakeholders to define the new protocols to help open up domestic flying in a calibrated manner keeping the health and safety of passengers and the airline crew in focus.

"The new SOPs and guidelines will pave the way for ensuring and instilling a sense of confidence amongst passengers," Sunil Bhaskaran, AirAsia India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer quoted to PTI.

Among other measures, the airline would facilitate regular disinfection procedures to control or kill infectious agents using cleaning, sanitising and disinfecting products approved by the public health authority and aircraft manufacturer.

According to the release, passengers would have to mandatorily web check-in, complete their self-declaration form and download the Aarogya Setu app before they arrive at the airport. They have also been advised to report two to four hours prior to the departure time to allow enhanced health and safety processes to take place.

Reverse zone boarding process starting from the rear of the aircraft would be followed, it added.

Commercial flight operations in the country have been suspended since March 25 when the government first imposed a nationwide lockdown. Currently, the citizens are observing the fourth phase of the lockdown in which several relaxation in the movement and various other operations including availability of services have been allowed in almost all places barring the containment zones in the country.

