AirAsia India resumes in-flight meal service, must be pre-booked

Following relaxations in regulatory guidelines by the Central Government, budget carrier AirAsia India today said it has resumed in-flight meal service for passengers.

A press release from the airline said: "The airline has extended its in-flight dining experience options to pre-booked orders."

Earlier on 27 August, the Aviation Ministry had permitted the airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages on domestic flights and hot meals on international flights.

Along with other Indian carriers, AirAsia India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of exactly two months due to the Covid-triggered lockdown.

"AirAsia India announced the resumption of in-flight meal service, following relaxations in regulatory guidelines issued by the government," it said.

All airlines and passengers had to follow the standard operating procedure by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for domestic air travel.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since 23 March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights to repatriate Indian citizens had been operating during this period.

AirAsia India announces flights on 6 new domestic routes

Ahead of the festive season, low-cost carrier AirAsia India on Wednesday announced flights on six new routes, connecting Chennai with Ahmedabad, Goa, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, Mumbai with Goa, and Jaipur with Kolkata as it expects an increase in demand.

In a release, the airline said that all the new routes are now open for bookings.

Identifying the demand forecast in the festive season and driven by its efforts to enhance the air connectivity in the country, the airline has embarked on a steady growth path as the travel industry recovers, AirAsia India stated in the release.

