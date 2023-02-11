AirAsia India has been slapped with a fine of ₹20 lakh for violating certain pilots' training norms. Moreover, airline has also been directed to suspend the head of training for three months apart from imposing a fine of ₹3 lakh each on eight Designated Examiners (DEs)

As per reports, the Tata Group-owned budget carrier did not comply with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules for pilot proficiency checks and instrument rating tests.

Apparently, DGCA surveillance inspection conducted on the airline last year November revealed the violations. Following which, show cause notice were served to the airline, its head of training, and all DEs.

DGCA team observed that a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of Air Asia (India) Ltd were not done during pilot proficiency check/instrument rating check (which is an International Civil Aviation Organization requirement) as per schedule, resulting in violation of DGCA regulations, DGCA said in a statement.

DGCA issued show cause notices to the accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners of the airline "as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations".

Responding to the DGCA allegations, the airline said that it is currently reviewing the allegations and planning to appeal against it.

"We acknowledge that a finding related to training exercises of pilots was observed by the DGCA following the main base inspection in November 2022. Immediate corrective action was taken in coordination with DGCA and additional simulator training sessions to address the gap were implemented," an AirAsia spokesperson said in the statement.

The spokesperson pointed out that they have already conducted mandatory exercises of the pilots as part of a simulator training done beyond the mandated regulatory training requirements.

"We wish to reiterate that there is no deviation from the safety margins required for our operations. Nonetheless, we are reviewing the DGCA order and are considering making an appeal as per available regulatory provisions," AirAsia India said.

(With inputs from agencies)