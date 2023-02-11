AirAsia India slapped with ₹20 lakh fine for violating pilots training norms
Responding to the DGCA penalty, the airline said that it is currently reviewing the allegations and planning to appeal against it.
AirAsia India has been slapped with a fine of ₹20 lakh for violating certain pilots' training norms. Moreover, airline has also been directed to suspend the head of training for three months apart from imposing a fine of ₹3 lakh each on eight Designated Examiners (DEs)
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×