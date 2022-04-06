OPEN APP
AirAsia on Wednesday said it is resuming flights connecting India with Malaysia and Thailand from this month.

After two years of coronavirus-induced suspension, India resumed regular international flights on March 27.

In a press release, Malaysian carrier AirAsia said flights will gradually resume on six routes between India and Malaysia.

While the flights on Bengaluru-Kuala Lumpur and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur routes began on April 1, the flight on the Tiruchirapalli-Kuala Lumpur route began on April 5, it mentioned. 

The flights on Kochi-Kuala Lumpur, Kolkata-Kuala Lumpur and Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur routes will commence from April 18, April 23 and May 1, respectively, it noted.

The Malaysian carrier said flights on five India-Thailand routes will begin in May.

The flights on Bengaluru-Bangkok, Chennai-Bangkok, Kolkata-Bangkok, Kochi-Bangkok and Jaipur Bangkok will commence on May 4, May 4, May 2, May 1 and May 1, respectively, it mentioned.

AirAsia is different from AirAsia India airline, which is based out of India and owned by the Tata group. 

