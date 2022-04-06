AirAsia resumes flights between India and Malaysia, Thailand. Details here

AirAsia resumes flights between India and Malaysia, Thailand. Details here1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Malaysian carrier AirAsia said flights will gradually resume on six routes between India and Malaysia.
AirAsia on Wednesday said it is resuming flights connecting India with Malaysia and Thailand from this month.
After two years of coronavirus-induced suspension, India resumed regular international flights on March 27.
In a press release, Malaysian carrier AirAsia said flights will gradually resume on six routes between India and Malaysia.
While the flights on Bengaluru-Kuala Lumpur and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur routes began on April 1, the flight on the Tiruchirapalli-Kuala Lumpur route began on April 5, it mentioned.
The flights on Kochi-Kuala Lumpur, Kolkata-Kuala Lumpur and Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur routes will commence from April 18, April 23 and May 1, respectively, it noted.
The Malaysian carrier said flights on five India-Thailand routes will begin in May.
The flights on Bengaluru-Bangkok, Chennai-Bangkok, Kolkata-Bangkok, Kochi-Bangkok and Jaipur Bangkok will commence on May 4, May 4, May 2, May 1 and May 1, respectively, it mentioned.
AirAsia is different from AirAsia India airline, which is based out of India and owned by the Tata group.
