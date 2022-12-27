Airbag market to grow to 7,000 crore by FY27: Icra

“The mandatory content per vehicle for airbag manufacturers is expected to rise from Rs. 3,000-4,000 currently to Rs. 8,000-10,000 by October 01, 2023. The average number of airbags per car sold is about three currently, and this is expected to increase significantly post the mandatory implementation of six airbags per car from October 01, 2023," said Vinutaa S, Vice President and Sector Head, Icra.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}