Airbus detects quality issue in A321 neo fuselage coating; around a dozen IndiGo aircraft impacted

Airbus has detected a quality issue involving the surface protection coating on the fuselage of a number of its narrow-body A321neo aircraft, with around a dozen planes operated by IndiGo impacted, PTI reported citing sources.

The European aircraft manufacturer has identified the source of the issue and contained it, while a remedy is available, Airbus said on Friday.

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Airbus says issue is not safety-related An Airbus spokesperson said the issue was identified during standard rework involving a surface protection deviation on stringers located in the lower front section of the fuselage.

“The source of the issue has been identified, contained and a remedy is available. All newly coated stringers conform to all requirements,” the spokesperson said in a statement, according to PTI.

Airbus said the affected aircraft can continue to operate, describing the matter as “a quality issue, not a safety issue.”

IndiGo and Air India are the two Indian airlines operating the A321neo. Together, they have around 190 aircraft of the type.

The PTI sources said there is no impact on Air India's A321neo fleet.

There is no official comment from IndiGo or Air India on the matter.

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What does the repair involve? According to the news agency's sources, some parts of the affected fuselage need to be repainted, with the work required to be completed within two years.

Airbus said the rework does not require the disassembly of the stringers.

“Once rework is applied, the aircraft is considered to be back as if at nominal design,” the Airbus spokesperson said, according to the news outlet.

IndiGo operates over 180 A321neo aircraft IndiGo has a fleet of more than 430 aircraft, including over 180 A321neo planes, according to the information provided by PTI.

Air India, meanwhile, has around nine A321neo aircraft.

The A321neo is part of Airbus' A320neo family of narrow-body aircraft and is widely used for domestic and international operations.

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